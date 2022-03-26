STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP Home Minister raises road safety concerns, asks Zomato to change 10-minute delivery plan

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal had on Monday announced the company's plans to start a pilot of 'Zomato Instant' with four stations in Gurugram from April.

Published: 26th March 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that food delivery company Zomato's new feature promising delivery of food within 10 minutes is akin to jeopardising the life of delivery persons and people on roads and asked the company to change the quick delivery plans.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mishra said that Zomato will not be allowed to violate traffic rules and the company will be held responsible for the violation of traffic rules and accidents that occur during the instant delivery process.

"Zomato's plan of delivering food in 10 minutes is like playing with the lives of its employees (delivery partners) as well as the lives of other people. Let alone Zomato, no one will be allowed to violate traffic rules in Madhya Pradesh. I am exhorting Zomato to change these plans," Mishra said.

He said food delivery persons can reach the destination within 10 minutes only by "driving rashly and dangerously".

"The company will be responsible for any mishap and rules' violation," the home minister added.

Amid criticism of the new feature, the online food delivery platform on Tuesday clarified that there are no penalties for late deliveries and no incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10-minute and 30-minute deliveries.

The 10-minute delivery will be for specific nearby locations, the popular and standardised menu only, Goyal had said in a series of tweets.

