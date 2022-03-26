STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA files charge sheet against arrested Pakistani terrorist

Published: 26th March 2022 10:32 PM

National Investigation Agency

Representational image of National Investigation Agency officials. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a court here against a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) who was arrested during an infiltration attempt in Uri sector in September last year, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed against Imdadullah, hailing from Pakistan's Punjab province, under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and the Foreigners Act, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Imdadullah who had several code names such as 'Ali Babar', 'Dujana' and '313' was arrested, while his associate Atiq-ur-Rehman alias "Qari Anas and Abu Anas" was killed by the Army when they made a failed infiltration attempt from across the border in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on September 27 last year.

The spokesperson said the case was initially registered at police station Uri on September 27 and later re-registered by the NIA on October 30, 2021.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and other incriminating material were recovered from the possession of the slain and arrested Pakistani terrorists, the NIA said, adding further investigation in the case was underway.

