Nitish to take call on Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's Cabinet post

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Political circles in Bihar are abuzz with speculation about Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and animal husbandry and fisheries resources minister Mukesh Sahani being dropped from the council of minister of the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar soon.

The missing of the nameplate of Sahani from the official residence on Strand Road in the high-security zone on Friday in the state capital gave credence to this belief.

Sahani was allotted the bungalow after being made a cabinet minister in the Nitish government.

Sahani refused to resign from the post of the minister after all the three MLAs of his party quit and joined the BJP. He has put the ball in the court of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“I will abide by the decision taken by the chief minister,” Sahani told the media when asked about the BJP’s demand for his resignation from the cabinet minister’s post on moral grounds.

“It is the discretion of the CM who to include in the cabinet.”

Sources in the BJP said a decision on Sahani’s fate will be taken after Nitish Kumar’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Sah at the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of UP in Lucknow on Friday.