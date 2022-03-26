STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish to take call on Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's Cabinet post

Sahani refused to resign from the post of minister after all the three MLAs of his party quit and joined the BJP. He has put the ball in the court of the chief minister Nitish Kumar. 

Published: 26th March 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Political circles in Bihar are abuzz with speculation about Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and animal husbandry and fisheries resources minister Mukesh Sahani being dropped from the council of minister of the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar soon.

The missing of the nameplate of Sahani from the official residence on Strand Road in the high-security zone on Friday in the state capital gave credence to this belief.

Sahani was allotted the bungalow after being made a cabinet minister in the Nitish government.

Sahani refused to resign from the post of the minister after all the three MLAs of his party quit and joined the BJP. He has put the ball in the court of chief minister Nitish Kumar. 

“I will abide by the decision taken by the chief minister,” Sahani told the media when asked about the BJP’s demand for his resignation from the cabinet minister’s post on moral grounds.

“It is the discretion of the CM who to include in the cabinet.” 

Sources in the BJP said a decision on Sahani’s fate will be taken after Nitish Kumar’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Sah at the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of UP in Lucknow on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikassheel Insaan Party Nitish Kumar Mukesh Sahani
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp