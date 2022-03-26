STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 20 Punjab leaders including Navjot Sidhu hold meeting

"We're sure party will take future decisions on merit n honesty in accordance with the mandate of 'Badlav' (change)," said Khaira in a tweet.

Published: 26th March 2022 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: More than 20 Punjab Congress leaders, including former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, held a meeting at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on Saturday.

Sukhpal Khaira, Congress MLA from Bholath who was present at the meeting, said that it was part of efforts to ensure a speedy revival of the party in Punjab.

He said like-minded Cong MLAs, ex-MLAs, 2022 assembly election candidates and the former PCC president converged at the residence of former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema at Sultanpur Lodhi.

"'We're sure party will take future decisions on merit n honesty in accordance with the mandate of 'Badlav' (change)," said Khaira in a tweet.

Sidhu, who quit as Punjab unit chief on the direction of Congress president Sonia Gandhi following the party's defeat in the recent assembly polls, shared a picture of the meeting on Twitter. "We will fight for Punjab's rights and truth with good intentions and honesty," he tweeted.

Other prominent leaders present at the meeting were MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Rakesh Pandey, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Ashwani Sekhri, Nazar Singh Manshahia, Pirmal Singh Dhaula and Davinder Singh Ghubaya.

The Congress received a drubbing in the recently-held Punjab assembly polls as it could win only 18 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power by bagging 92 seats of the 117-assembly segments in the state.

Navjot Sidhu was also defeated by AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevan Jyot Kaur from Amritsar East seat.

Sidhu had resigned as the party's Punjab chief after Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers following the poll debacle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab congress Punjab
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp