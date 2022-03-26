STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pariksha pe Charcha gives opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams, life: PM Modi

The event, where the prime minister interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Published: 26th March 2022 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Pariksha pe Charcha (PPC) interaction is light-hearted and gives one an opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams and life. The event, where the prime minister interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year. "Pariksha Pe Charcha is interactive, light hearted and gives us all the opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams, studies, life and more...," the prime minister said in a tweet.

This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) event will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. "Let's talk stress free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to join this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April," Modi said in another tweet.

