Punjab power plants hit by coal woes, unprecedented surge in prices

CHANDIGARH: With coal in short supply and therefore witnessing an unprecedented surge in prices, a power crisis is looming in Punjab even as demand for electricity has already touched an all-time high of 8,000 MW. The state is buying power at high rates to meet the demand.

All three private power plants in the state have coal stocks for only a week or less, as against the norm of stocking up for 28 days.

As of Wednesday, even the state-owned thermal plants at Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar had stocks for 18.4 and 16.4 days, respectively.

Sources in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd said inadequate supply of coal is a major worry.

“The problem will worsen in monsoon when supplies get hindered due to flooding of the mines,” said an official.

The PSPCL has already asked private thermal plants to increase their reserves.

The coal mine at Pachhwara owned by the corporation is also being operationalised. But supplies will start only by May.

The coal shortage has had a direct impact on the costs of power. Electricity prices at the open exchange have increased by 151% compared to last year.

On March 14, 2021, the price was Rs 3.17 per unit while this year it stood at Rs 9 per unit.

Sources said since the European Union countries are buying more coal from international markets due to the Ukraine war, the prices of imported coal have also gone up manifold.

Hence, the thermal plants in the state are now dependent on Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries for supplies.

The CIL is selling coal through e-auctions and the prices have gone up by 340% the railway is seeking a 15 per cent premium to prioritise coal transport.

Baghel, Gehlot meet

Amid a looming power crisis due to depleting coal stocks in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday met his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur seeking to expedite the opening of coal blocks.