STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ritu Khanduri becomes first woman speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly

The daughter of former chief minister BC Khanduri, her election to the post was a foregone conclusion as the main opposition Congress chose to stay out of contest.

Published: 26th March 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected Uttarakhand Assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri

Newly-elected Uttarakhand Assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: BJP MLA Ritu Khanduri, the daughter of former chief minister BC Khanduri, was elected unopposed as the first woman speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly on Saturday. The announcement about her election was made by pro-tem speaker Banshidhar Bhagat.

Her election to the post was a foregone conclusion as the main opposition Congress chose to stay out of contest. Ritu Khanduri won from Kotdwar by defeating former minister SS Negi by more than 3,000 votes.

She had won her maiden assembly election from the Yamkeshwar constituency in 2017. Before taking a plunge into politics, she taught at a private university in Noida for several years.

In her maiden address to MLAs soon after her election, Khanduri exhorted first-time legislators to utilise five years of their tenure in learning about legislative procedures and participate enthusiastically in debates in the House on matters of public interest.

Congratulating her, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dwelt on her academic achievements and said her assumption of office as the first woman speaker of the state was an acknowledgement of the valuable contribution made by women in Uttarakhand's movement for statehood.

"It is a historic day for us. We got our first woman speaker in you today. It is an honour for the entire women population of the state who played a stellar role in the formation of Uttarakhand," Dhami said.

Opposition members Pritam Singh and Yashpal Arya also congratulated her, saying they were confident she would carry forward her father's legacy of probity in public life and lay the foundations of healthy legislative practices.

Singh also expressed hope that under her stewardship, the House will pass a resolution granting 33 per cent reservation to women in the state legislature.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Assembly Ritu Khanduri Uttarakhand speaker
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp