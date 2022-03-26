SC restrains Tripura police from taking action against four people for tweets on communal violence

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday restrained the Cyber Cell of Tripura police from taking any action against four people who had tweeted against the violence in Tripura, a report says.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant was considering four connected writ petitions filed by Md Faisal Uddin, Amreen, Mahek Sultana, and Ashraf Ali Ansari, Live Law reports.

The apex court while staying further proceedings in the FIR against the petitioners also tagged the pleas with the plea filed by activist-journalist Samiullah Shabbir Khan to whom the bench had granted similar protection.

Khan's account was reportedly one of the several accounts that have been marked by the Tripura Police as having been publishing distorted and objectionable news items regarding communal violence. Khan had put out tweets stating anti-Muslim violence was going on in Tripura and as many as 12 mosques were vandalized.

The communal violence broke out on October 26, when a protest rally was organized by Viswa Hindu Parisad in Panisagar subdivision, North Tripura District against the attack on Durga Puja pandals and Hindu temples in Bangladesh. There have been allegations and counter-allegations even as multiple FIRs were lodged in the matter, a report in The Leaflet says.