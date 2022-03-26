STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'The Kashmir Files': Digvijaya Singh opposes 'genocide museum' in MP

CM Digvijaya Singh Chouhan had planted saplings along with Agnihotri and a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who have settled down in Bhopal on Friday.

Published: 26th March 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday opposed setting up of a 'genocide museum' for which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised land to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri, saying the communal harmony of Bhopal cannot be disturbed.

Chouhan had told Agnihotri on Friday that the film shows the pain and sufferings of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community and promised a government land for setting up a 'genocide museum' in MP.

"I am totally against setting up a genocide museum in Bhopal. Will not let the communal harmony of Bhopal gets disturbed. I oppose it," Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted on Saturday morning.

Chouhan had planted saplings along with Agnihotri and a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who have settled down in Bhopal on Friday.

"The world came to know about the pain and sufferings of Pandit families displaced from Kashmir (through the film). Vivek Agnihotri has suggested that there should be a 'genocide museum' in Madhya Pradesh. Our government will provide land and necessary help for this," the chief minister had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Kashmiri Pandits
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp