Three Pakistani nationals repatriated after completion of their jail terms

Published: 26th March 2022 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force and Pakistan rangers Attari-Wagah border. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday.

The three prisoners are Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali and Ahmed Raja.

Sameera Abdul Rehman will be accompanied by her 4-year-old child Sana Fatima.

"The Government of India attaches the highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners and fishermen. Government’s persistent efforts have succeeded in release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen and 01 civilian prisoners from Pakistan’s custody in 2022, so far,’’ according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Last month, 12 Pakistan nationals were repatriated following the completion of their sentences.

