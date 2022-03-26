Three-year-old boy killed in LPG cylinder blast in West Bengal's Malda

By PTI

MALDA (WEST BENGAL): A three-year-old child was killed in an LPG cylinder blast in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Jadupur Nayagram village in Kaliachak police station area in the morning when the child, identified as Tabrez Sheikh, was playing near the kitchen when an LPG cylinder exploded, an officer said.

The boy was critically injured and admitted to Kaliachak Rural Hospital, and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.