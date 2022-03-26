STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine effect? Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; total increase of Rs 3.20 per litre in five days

After the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi will be sold at Rs 98.61 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.87 per litre.

Published: 26th March 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the hike of 80 paise in prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday, the rates have been increased by Rs 3.20 per litre in five days.

After the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi will be sold at Rs 98.61 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.87 per litre.

The petrol will cost Rs 113.35 after an increase of by 84 paise and after the hike by 85 paise diesel will be sold at Rs 97.55 in the finance capital Mumbai. In Mumbai, the prices are the highest among all the metros cities.

WATCH | 

After November last year, on March 22 the fuel prices were hiked for the first time. Since then the prices are continuously increasing.

On November 2 last year the petrol price was hiked by Rs 35 per litre paise and on November 1 the diesel price was raised by 35 paise per litre.On November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

TAGS
Petrol price hike Diesel price hike Fuel price hike
