Will ‘double engine’ help Dhami’s Uniform Civil Code move? Experts say road ahead isn't easy

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet announced a committee to look into the

implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, legal experts say the road ahead isn’t easy.

Article 44 of the Constitution allows states to implement the UCC, but the Centre has accorded it the final approval.

“The UCC’s practical aspect has some complications at the state level,” says Dr K H Gupta, a senior lawyer. Analysts, however, say that with the “double engine” BJP government, the implementation part would be a bit easier.

“The BJP wants to tell the people that it is true to its word and will fulfill its promises. The chief minister had made the announcement only two days before the Assembly election. The BJP won 47 seats out of 70 in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Dhami is doing exactly what he had promised,” said Dehradun-based political analyst Jai Singh Rawat.

Dhami on Thursday approved the formation of a committee that will go into the implementation of the UCC. The Dhami cabinet made the decision in its first cabinet meeting after taking oath on Wednesday.

"The cabinet unanimously approved the setting up of a high-powered committee of experts at the earliest on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code, Dhami said after the "meeting.

By taking a decision on the Uniform Civil Code in the very first meeting of the state cabinet, Dhami has fulfilled a major pre-poll promise by him.

In February, ahead of the Assembly election in the Himalayan state, Dhami had announced that if the BJP retained power, a committee comprising legal experts, retired legal experts, intellectuals, and other stakeholders would be constituted to implement the UCC.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal responding to the announcement advised the chief minister to get legal advice and not embarrass himself and his party. “Pushkar S Dhami, please don’t embarrass your party and yourself when you make announcements about implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP comes to power. You need some legal advice,” Sibal had tweeted.