STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will seek report from Bengal Chief Secretary on Birbhum violence: Acting NCM chief

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of the state's Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder.

Published: 26th March 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel inspecting a burned house after a mob allegedly set it on fire in West Bengal's Birbhum

Police personnel inspecting a burned house after a mob allegedly set it on fire in West Bengal's Birbhum. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities will seek a report from the West Bengal chief secretary over the Birbhum violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week, following which it will send a team to the state, its officiating chairperson Syed Shahezadi said on Friday.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Bogtui village of the state's Birbhum district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder.

Asked about the issue at a press conference, Shahezadi said, "What is happening in Bengal is saddening. It is a matter of the Constitution, a violation of human rights. Be it any party or any ideology, humanity should not be set aside."

"We (commission's team) will go there and before that will write to chief secretary to send us a report and then we will visit. We do not want to do politics on the issue," she said.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the Birbhum violence.

Miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in Bogtui, killing eight people.

The victims were from a minority community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Shahezadi Birbhum violence National Commission for Minorities
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp