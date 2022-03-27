'Modi-Yogi Jodi is unbreakable,' says UP governor Anandiben Patel; Congress cries foul

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said that in the last nearly four decades nobody was able to become chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time. This is the first time, that too a BJP leader has been elected for the second time.

"The Modi-Yogi Jodi (pair) is unbreakable," she said while participating in the Bhoomi puja of Kiran Medical college at Olpad taluk of Surat district in Gujarat.

The Congress party in Gujarat was quick to slam the UP governor for her statement. The Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said “both the post governor and the president of India are constitutional posts and the person holding the post should maintain the dignity of the post. A person sitting in this position, even if he/she belongs to a political party, should refrain from making any kind of political statements.”

“Yes she may have a love for her party, in the past she worked for the party, held various positions in the party, but now she is in a constitutional position so love for the party should be given up, and if she loves the party If she wants to campaign for the party, then she should first resign from the constitutional post. Such statements do not suit the constitutional position,” he further said.

Political analysts are also linking Anandi Ben's statement with the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Political analyst Dilip Patel said “One thing to remember is that Anandi Ben is a very sharp politician who never makes a statement without any reason. After Bhupendra Patel's government came to Gujarat, the political power of Anandiben has increased. Anyone can feel it here, CM Bhupendra Patel is considered a person of the Anandiben Patel Group. In Anandiben’s political career, Bhupendra remained a constant ally at every stage of her journey from MLA to minister and then to CM.” he noted.

"So when She was talking about Yogi Modi pair, it means you can assume that she believes that the pair of CR ( Gujarat BJP President) and Bhupendra Patel will give the same results in Gujarat," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the present scenario in Gujarat politics indicates that the Anandiben group would call the shots in the assembly elections slated for December.