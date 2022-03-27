STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IndiGo to resume scheduled international flights on 150 plus routes

In addition to these flights, IndiGo has also announced the commencement of bookings for flights to Muscat and Kuala Lumpur starting operations in May 2022 and, to Istanbul in June 2022.

Published: 27th March 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines. (Representational image | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo will resume scheduled international flights on 150 plus routes in a phased manner during the next month, a statement from the airline said on Sunday.

India resumed scheduled international flights on Sunday after keeping them suspended for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During this two-year period, limited international flights were operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with other countries.

"Scheduled operations to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from March 27," IndiGo, India's largest carrier, said in the statement.

The carrier's scheduled international flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru, it noted.

"The international destinations include Dammam, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu, Maldives, and Dhaka," it said.

Scheduled operations on more than 150 routes will be restarted in a phased manner through the month of April, it noted.

In addition to these flights, IndiGo has also announced the commencement of bookings for flights to Muscat and Kuala Lumpur starting operations in May 2022 and, to Istanbul in June 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International flights Flights India IndiGo
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp