STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays emphasis on exploring economic potential of cow-rearing

Chouhan said that steps will also be taken to make cow shelters self-sustainable and 'Gobardhan' projects will be started in different cities of the state.

Published: 27th March 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stressed on the need to promote cow-rearing and make people aware of the economic potential of its products, including cow dung.

On the first day of the two-day brainstorming session of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet at Pachmarhi on Saturday evening, Chouhan said that steps will also be taken to make cow shelters self-sustainable and 'Gobardhan' projects will be started in different cities of the state.

"Arrangements will be made to purchase cow dung in the state. New works will be started in Madhya Pradesh by studying the experiments of cow conservation and protection in other states, including Gujarat," he said.

People will be made aware about how to take care of stray cows and other animals. "The common citizens will be motivated towards cow-rearing if they have an income from cow dung and urine. Concerted efforts will also be made to make 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) self-sustainable," Chouhan said.

After the successful operation of a Bio-CNG plant at Indore in MP, the Gobardhan scheme will also be implemented in other cities of the state, he said. The CM noted that logs made out of cow dung (in place of wood) are being widely used and said this will be further encouraged.

Various issues and innovative ideas for public welfare schemes are being discussed during the two-day brainstorming session of the state cabinet at Pachmarhi, the state's lone hill station in Narmadapuram district.

A ministerial group on cow protection, headed by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, also gave a presentation during the session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Gobardhan scheme Madhya Pradesh Cabinet cow rearing
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp