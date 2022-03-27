MP to introduce MBBS course in Hindi: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is set to become the first state in India to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

"From this year, MP will become the first state to start MBBS course in Hindi. The books for the MBBS education in Hindi are being readied and the new Hindi-based system will commence from this year. It will be followed by similar Hindi medium engineering education and an identical system for other professional courses. When other nations are using their mother tongues for professional education, why should we remain slaves of English? This new system will help remove inferiority complex among our students from the middle class and lower economic class who come from Hindi speaking backgrounds in villages and towns," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday.

It was one of the many significant announcements made by the CM at the end of the two-day brainstorming meet (longest cabinet meet in the country) in hill tourism hotspot Pachmarhi on Sunday.

"Every urban area housing population of 25,000 or more, will have a CM Sanjeevani Clinic to treat most common ailments, like cough, cold, and fever. This will reduce crowding at hospitals. The first of such clinics will commence operations from April 22 and within a year, every urban local body will have such clinics. Further, all the hospitals in government medical colleges will be turned into super-specialty hospitals," Chouhan announced.

The brainstorming meeting also cleared decks for starting a veterinary telemedicine facility and a similar telemedicine facility for crops in the state.

In another first in the country, it was decided to start 240 hours course in Artificial Intelligence, starting from Class VIII in all government schools in MP. Further, the CM announced a statewide water conservation and rainwater harvesting Jalabhishek program from April 11. Also, a Rural Transport Policy will be announced next month to operate buses for connecting every village in the state.

It was announced to re-launch the CM Kanyadan Yojana (community marriage scheme) in a new avatar from April 21 and launch Ladli Lakshami 2.0 Scheme from May 2.

Also, the highly popular CM Teerth Darshan Yojana (free pilgrimage scheme) that remained suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would be re-launched on April 18, with the CM and his cabinet colleagues travelling along with the first batch of pilgrims by four trains to Kashi (Varanasi).

The CM also announced to start imparting most modern school education under his dream project CM Rise Schools in 350 existing government schools (100 of which have new buildings) from June 13. The schools will be shifted to new CM Rise School buildings once they are built completely.

"The CM Rise Schools will change the current face of government schools by introducing schools having smart classrooms, library, labs, and well-equipped playgrounds," Chouhan claimed.