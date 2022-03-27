Nobody can break Modi-Yogi pair: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

By PTI

SURAT: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said nobody can break the Modi-Yogi pair, and added that the BJP retained power in UP with the support of a lot of people, including a large number north Indians settled in Gujarat's Surat.

She was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, who took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term at a ceremony held on Friday, which was attended by the PM.

In the UP Assembly polls held earlier this year, the BJP-led alliance has won 273 of 403 seats. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

This is the first time in over three decades that a party has won the assembly elections twice in a row in the crucial state.

"We have formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, friends. Nobody can break the Modi-Yogi pair. Nobody can do this. A lot of people have given their support to achieve this. Several people from here (Surat) went there (UP) for campaigning," she said.

This is after 35 years that one party returned to power for a second term in a row, creating history, she added. "For this, you must congratulate us. A large number of north Indians are settled in Surat, and they have supported us to achieve this," the former Gujarat chief minister said.

Patel was in Surat to lay the foundation stone for Kiran Medical College, being set up by Samast Patidar Arogya Trust at Vadod in Olpad taluka of the district.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present on the occasion.

Stating that India lags behind in the field of research, she suggested that the proposed college should have a dedicated department for this purpose.

"India rose to the occasion to carry out research and came out with a vaccine against COVID-19," the UP governor added. She also stressed the need for girls to get vaccinated against cervical cancer.

"A new vaccine (against cervical cancer) has entered the market. As of now, it is very costly. I have been told that the price of this vaccine will come down in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 300 by August-September. Whenever this vaccine is available, I request you to get your daughters in the age group of 9 to 14 vaccinated against cervical cancer. I have started this vaccination work in UP irrespective of the price the vaccine," she said.

In his address, Mandaviya said the country is committed to provide quality education to students. From 55,000 seats for the MBBS course in 2014, the number has grown to 92,000 in seven years, which keeps increasing, he said.

"In the past, people were concerned about getting permission for setting up a medical college. But we have provided relaxation in all the rules to set up a medical college. There is only one rule - education should be provided to the students at a reasonable cost without fleecing them," he said.

CM Bhupendra Patel said his government is committed to provide quality healthcare to people, for which Rs 12,240 crore have been allocated in the state budget for the year 2022-23.

The state government is committed to set up one medical college in each district, he said, adding that the new services of air ambulance and green corridor have been added by the government for the treatment of patients in times of crisis.