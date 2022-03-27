RS polls in Assam: Can Congress keep its flock together?

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The March 31 elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam will be a challenge for the weakened Congress to keep its flock together.

It is contesting in one seat and backed by the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). BJP and its ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) – both components of the state’s ruling coalition – are contesting in one seat each. The ruling side has the support of Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front.

The Congress requires the votes of 42 MLAs and it claims to have 44 MLAs on its side. Two of them are, however, under suspension. Of the two, one – Sashi Kanta Das – said the future is always uncertain and he could be sick on the day of elections.

The BJP-UPPL combine has the votes of 82 MLAs – two short of the required number to win both seats. If there is no cross-voting, BJP and Congress will win one seat each. However, some statements and actions of the ruling side increased Congress’ worries.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the house of Das recently, much to the chagrin of the Congress. Das is more or less with the BJP.

Despite not having the required numbers, Sarma had asserted the ruling coalition would win both seats. But the Congress slammed him as well as Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary for their alleged attempts to resort to horse-trading.

On more than one occasion, Daimary said MLAs do not get disqualified for cross-voting – a statement criticised by Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah.

“Biswajit Daimary has insulted the Speaker’s chair. We have received complaints from our MLAs that he is inciting them for cross-voting,” Borah alleged.

Another state Congress leader Rituparno Konwar said Daimary’s action did not behove of the Speaker.

“It is unfortunate that he insulted a constitutional post. A Speaker should be unbiased. He or she should not behave like an agent of the Chief Minister or any party. He is the guardian of the Assembly and he should behave responsibly,” the Congress leader said.

Given Sarma’s political acumen in handling such situations, there is a perception that some MLAs of the Opposition might get influenced by the BJP. However, the Congress claimed its MLAs were intact.

“None of our MLAs will vote for the candidates of ruling parties,” Konwar said.

The AIUDF said it would issue a three-line whip to its MLAs to vote in favour of the Congress candidate Ripun Bora, who is seeking re-election. Pabitra Margherita and Rwngwra Narzary are the candidates of BJP and UPPL respectively.