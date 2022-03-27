STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will never accept offer of President's post, says Mayawati

The BSP chief said she will spend every moment of her life strengthening the party across the country and urged its members not to be disheartened.

Published: 27th March 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS had spread false propaganda to mislead her supporters that she will be "made the President" if the BJP is allowed to win the Uttar Pradesh polls and asserted that she will never accept such an offer from any party.

In a statement after reviewing the party's humiliating defeat in the state elections, the four-time former chief minister said she is a firm disciple of Kanshi Ram who had also refused such an offer in the past.

"How can I accept such a post when we know that it will be the end of our party. So I want to make it clear to every BSP office bearer that in the interest of our party and movement, I will not accept any offer for the President's post from the BJP or other parties and they should never be misled in future," Mayawati said.

The BSP chief said she will spend every moment of her life strengthening the party across the country and urged its members not to be disheartened.

"In this election, through a well-thought-out strategy and conspiracy, the BJP, through its RSS organisation has spread false propaganda among our people that if a BSP government is not formed in UP, we will make your 'Behenji' the President of the country. That is why you should allow BJP to come to power," Mayawati said while delving into the reasons for her party's defeat.

"Let alone becoming the President, I cannot even imagine such a thing in my dream. They (BJP) also know that long ago Kanshi Ram ji had rejected this offer and I am his firm disciple," she said.

The BSP had got only one seat out of 403 in the recently-held assembly elections while in 2017 it had won 19 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mayawati BSP
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp