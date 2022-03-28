AAP trying to shut down 'Jan Rasois' run by Gautam Gambhir, claims BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleging that AAP councillors were trying to shut down 'Jan Rasois' (community kitchens) and a library run by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, local BJP leaders staged protests at several places in his parliamentary constituency, said a statement from his office on Monday.

BJP leaders in Shahdara, Mayur Vihar, Trilokpuri and other parts of East Delhi staged protests against the attempts of the AAP to close down the community kitchens, said the statement.

"The AAP councillors in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation have been demanding that the community kitchens and library opened by the BJP MP at the corporation's dhalaos (garbage collection points) should be closed," said a close aide of Gambhir.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the allegation.

Gambhir has been running five 'Jan Rasois' in East Delhi for the poor, where food is provided to the needy at Re 1 per plate.