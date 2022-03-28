STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of oath, Pramod Sawant hands over list of ministers to Goa Governor

The list includes three fresh faces -- Ravi Naik, Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, and Subhash Siralkar.

Published: 28th March 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Ahead of the oath ceremony, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader and Chief Minister designate Pramod Sawant on Monday handed over the order for appointing Council of Ministers to Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan.

As per the order, Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate, and Govind Gaude will take oath as Ministers along with Sawant today.

The list includes three fresh faces -- Ravi Naik, Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, and Subhash Siralkar.

Among the Ministers who are being retained in the Cabinet are Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Law and Judiciary Minister Nilesh Cabral among others.

Pramod Sawant will take oath as Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term today. Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant has arrived at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao for the oath-taking ceremony.

The list of invitees for the ceremony include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of at least eight states.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

