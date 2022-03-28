STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Birbhum killings: BJP gives privilege notice in Rajya Sabha against remarks by Trinamool's Dola Sen

Sen in a video post is said to have remarked that Harivansh functioned as a BJP worker in allowing Ganguly to speak during the Zero Hour.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum

The incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three BJP members of Rajya Sabha on Monday gave notice of privilege against Dola Sen of Trinamool Congress over her comments on the Chair for allowing Rupa Ganguly of BJP to speak on Birbhum Rampurhat incident during Zero Hour last week.

Sources said Rakesh Sinha, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Rupa Ganguly moved the breach of privilege motion, and sought action against Sen for what they termed as "contemptuous remarks" by her on Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Sen in a video post is said to have remarked that Harivansh functioned as a BJP worker in allowing Ganguly to speak during the Zero Hour.

BJP sources said Sen's remarks on the Deputy Chairman amounted to breaching the privilege of the chair and of the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dola Sen Trinamool BJP Rampurhat Killings Birbhum Killings Rupa Ganguly Rakesh Sinha Sudhanshu Trivedi Harivansh
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp