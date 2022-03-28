STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Border row: Amit Shah to hold crucial meeting with Assam and Meghalaya CMs on Tuesday

In August last year, the two states had mutually agreed to find a solution to the dispute in the six “less complicated” areas in the first phase

Published: 28th March 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a crucial meeting with the Assam and Meghalaya Chief Ministers on Tuesday to finalise a draft resolution of the two states towards settling their boundary dispute in six of the 12 areas.

Official sources said senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs would also attend the meeting in New Delhi.

In August last year, the two states had mutually agreed to find a solution to the dispute in the six “less complicated” areas in the first phase based on historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, willingness of the people and their overall sense of sentiments and contiguity of the land in disputes.

The areas are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra – falling under West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya and Cachar, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts of Assam.

In due course, the two states constituted three regional committees each. The members of the committees, each headed by a Cabinet minister, visited the disputed areas and held public meetings. After a fair understanding of the problem, they submitted their reports to the respective governments.

The draft resolution was prepared based on their recommendations. The disputes in the six areas cover 36.79 sq km of land. According to the recommendations, 18.51 sq km will go to Assam and the remaining 18.28 sq km to Meghalaya.

Now that the two states are on the verge of resolving the problem in six areas, there is concern on both sides.

The Opposition parties besides various organisations in the two states are wary of a raw deal. They feel their state is compromising more than the other. Also, the locals of some villages staged a protest expressing reluctance to be part of the other state.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972. The boundary disputes evolved over a period of time. The numerous high-level meetings between the two states in the past had always ended with a resolution to maintain the status quo.

On January 29 this year, the two states had signed a memorandum of understanding. It is expected to yield the principles for the next phase of discussions on the remaining six areas, considered complicated.

Assam also has border disputes with Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Fact file

There are 12 areas of disputes. The six taken up in the first phase cover an area of 36.79 sq km. According to recommendations, 18.51 sq km will go to Assam and 18.28 sq km to Meghalaya.

Hahim (dispute is in 3.51 sq km. Recommendation is Assam will get 0.3 sq km, Meghalaya 3.21 sq km)

Gizang (dispute is in 13.53 sq km. Recommendation is Assam will get 10.63 sq km, Meghalaya 2.9 sq km)

Tarabari (dispute is in 4.69 sq km. Recommendation is entire 4.69 sq km will go to Meghalaya)

Boklapara (dispute is in 1.57 sq km. Recommendation is Assam will get 1.01 sq km, Meghalaya 0.56 sq km)

Khanapara-Pillingkata (dispute is in 2.29 sq km. Recommendation is Assam will get 1.79 sq km, Meghalaya 0.5 sq km)

Ratacherra (dispute is in 11.2 sq km. Recommendation is Assam will get 4.78 sq km, Meghalaya 6.42 sq km)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Assam Meghalaya
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp