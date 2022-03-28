STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Career of medical students returning from Ukraine should not be affected, says BJP member in Lok Sabha

BJP member from Haryana Nayab Singh sought Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's intervention to ensure that career of those medical students does not suffer.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:51 PM

A man riding an electric scooter waits for traffic to stop as he makes his way through barricades in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Monday demanded government intervention to ensure that Indian students, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine, are able to complete their studies.

India has brought back about 22,000 medical students from Ukraine after the Russian invasion beginning February 24 which turned into a full-fledged war.

Raising the matter under Rule 377, Singh urged the Centre to ensure that final year students are able to complete their studies.

Anto Antony (Congress) raised the issue of K-Rail Silverline project in Kerala and said majority of the people of the state are against the project.

"I request the government to reject the proposal set forth by Kerala. The project is too costly at Rs 1.24 lakh crore and will impose financial burden on the state. Lakhs of people will have to be displaced and the environment will be damaged," he said.

Separately, Congress member V K Sreekandan urged the government to bring the proposed rail coach factory project at Palakkad in Kerala under the Gati Shakti scheme.

Sreekandan, who presents Palakkad constituency, said the rail coach factory which is to come up at Kanjikode is yet to be put on track, adding that 236 acres of land acquired for the project is lying unutilised.

Making a submission, he said the project should be brought under the Gati Shakti scheme to expedite work or make use of the land and infrastructure for any other project of railways.

"This will create employment for the people and also meet he requirement of railways of any goods whatsoever," he added.

