Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar demands ban on 'insulting' words used for tribals

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dhanorkar urged the government to take legal steps to ensure that the use of such words for tribals is banned.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A demand was made in the Lok Sabha on Monday for a law banning use of words 'vanvasi' and 'girijan' for tribal communities.

Congress member Suresh Dhanorkar made the demand contending the practice was "highly demeaning" and 'insulting'.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dhanorkar urged the government to take legal steps to ensure that the use of such words for tribals is banned.

"There should be a ban on use of such insulting references to tribals just as the use of the word 'harijan' while referring to scheduled castes has been banned," said Dhanorkar, who represents Chandrapur in the Lok Sabha.

"They must be called 'Adivasis' as they are the original inhabitants of this land."

The Congress leader also urged the government to create a separate 'Adivasi' regiment in the Indian Army to encourage tribal youths to join the armed forces.

