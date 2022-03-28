STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defence Ministry, Goa Shipyard Limited sign contract for construction of eight Fast Patrol Vessels

Published: 28th March 2022 09:37 PM

These eight high speed vessels will be based along the coast of India with capability to operate in shallow waters. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adding to the steps involving indigenous manufacturing in construction of the defence equipment the Ministry of Defence on Monday signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for construction of eight Fast Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard at a total project cost of Rs 473 crore.

These surface platforms will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by GSL under Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category.

These eight high speed vessels will be based along the coast of India with capability to operate in shallow waters and enhance the security apparatus along the vast coast line.

The contract was signed by Joint Secretary (Maritime & Systems) Dinesh Kumar and Chairman and Managing Director, GSL Commodore BB Nagpal (Retd) in New Delhi.

While meeting the objectives of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, this would boost the indigenous shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the sector, the MoD said in a statement.

The MoD added, the contract will further boost the Government’s resolve of making India a defence manufacturing hub which caters to not only the domestic needs but also the export market.

