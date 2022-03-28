‘Demand for Made in India goods on rise’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Indian exports crossing 400 billion dollars this fiscal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the development indicates rising demand for made in India products across the globe. He further attributed the growth in export figures to “hard work” of farmers, artisans, weavers, small entrepreneurs, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector and other professionals.

“I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world. When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let’s make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of our products further,” said Modi in his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.

Referring to the government procurement from small entrepreneurs through the Government e-Market (GeM) portal, the PM said that a much more transparent system has been developed through technology and in the last one year, the Government had purchased items worth more than `1,00, 000 crore through the portal.

“There was a time when only big companies could sell goods to the government. However, the country is changing now; the old systems are also changing,” he said.