Distribution of free tickets of 'The Kashmir Files' to lawmakers: Bihar assembly sees uproar

The opposition legislators tore the tickets soon after they were distributed in the House.

Published: 28th March 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar assembly on Monday witnessed uproar over the distribution of free tickets to legislators for watching the Hindi movie The Kashmir Files. The opposition parties boycotted the special screening of the film showing the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.

The opposition legislators tore the tickets soon after they were distributed in the House. The legislators belonging to Rashtriya Janata Dal and left parties trooped into the well of the House and tore the tickets. The Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, however, kept requesting them to take their seats and make any comments after watching the movie.

Earlier, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad had invited all the members to watch the film made on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. On March 17, the government announced the film was tax-free in the state.

Expressing his displeasure, Mahboob Alam of the CPI-ML said, “This is an attempt to spread hatred in the society. The film targets a particular community, which can not be justified. The free distribution of tickets is not fair.”

The Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for nearly half an hour as chaos prevailed. Later outside the assembly, the members of both sides of the political spectrum freely vented their ire against each other.

