STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat HC extends stay on proceedings against Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

Justice VM Pancholi posted the hearing to April 8 and said the interim stay granted earlier on the proceedings will continue till then.

Published: 28th March 2022 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Monday extended its interim stay on a Surat court's proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed over his alleged "Modi" surname remarks.

The complainant in the case, state minister Purnesh Modi, had sought a stay on proceedings and also quashing of the Surat court order rejecting his application to make Gandhi "personally explain contents of the CDs and/or pen drives and/or such other electronic records" related to his speech during which he had made the alleged remarks.

Justice VM Pancholi posted the hearing to April 8 and said the interim stay granted earlier on the proceedings will continue till then.

The criminal defamation case was filed against Gandhi over his alleged "Modi" surname remarks made at an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The complainant said that Gandhi's alleged remarks, "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" defamed the entire Modi community.

The former Congress president had pleaded not guilty to charges in the case during his appearance before the Surat court last year.

The Surat court had also recorded his statement in the case filed by the BJP leader in April 2019 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation).

During the trial, the complainant had submitted certified copies of three CDs which he wanted the court to play in presence of Gandhi and enable him to personally explain its contents, as per the provisions of section 313 of the CrPC (power to examine accused).

In his address at the rally in Kolar on April 13, 2019, Gandhi had allegedly asked, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come they all have Modi as the common surname?"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat High Court Rahul Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp