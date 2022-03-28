Hectic politicking ahead of Assam RS polls

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The March 31 elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam will be a challenge for the depleting Congress to keep its flock together. It is contesting one seat and backed by the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). BJP and its ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) — both components of the state’s ruling coalition — are contesting one seat each. The ruling side has the support of Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front.

The Congress needs the votes of 42 MLAs and it claims to have 44 MLAs on its side. Two of them are, however, under suspension. Of the two, one — Sashi Kanta Das — has said he could be sick on the day of the election.

The BJP-UPPL combine has the votes of 82 MLAs, two short of the required number to win both seats. If there is no cross-voting, BJP and Congress will win one seat each. However, some statements and actions of the ruling side have increased the Congress’ worries.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited Das recently, much to the chagrin of the Congress. Das is more or less with the BJP. Despite not having the required numbers, Sarma had asserted the ruling coalition would win both seats. But the Congress slammed him as well as Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary for their alleged attempts to resort to horse-trading.

On more than one occasion, Daimary said MLAs do not get disqualified for cross-voting — a statement criticised by Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. “Biswajit Daimary has insulted the Speaker’s chair. We have received complaints from our MLAs that he is inciting them for cross-voting,” Borah alleged.