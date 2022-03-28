STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hectic politicking ahead of Assam RS polls

The March 31 elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam will be a challenge for the depleting Congress to keep its flock together.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The March 31 elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam will be a challenge for the depleting Congress to keep its flock together. It is contesting one seat and backed by the minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). BJP and its ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) — both components of the state’s ruling coalition — are contesting one seat each. The ruling side has the support of Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front.

The Congress needs the votes of 42 MLAs and it claims to have 44 MLAs on its side. Two of them are, however, under suspension. Of the two, one — Sashi Kanta Das — has said he could be sick on the day of the election.

The BJP-UPPL combine has the votes of 82 MLAs,  two short of the required number to win both seats. If there is no cross-voting, BJP and Congress will win one seat each. However, some statements and actions of the ruling side have increased the Congress’ worries.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited Das recently, much to the chagrin of the Congress. Das is more or less with the BJP. Despite not having the required numbers, Sarma had asserted the ruling coalition would win both seats. But the Congress slammed him as well as Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary for their alleged attempts to resort to horse-trading.

On more than one occasion, Daimary said MLAs do not get disqualified for cross-voting — a statement criticised by Pradesh Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. “Biswajit Daimary has insulted the Speaker’s chair. We have received complaints from our MLAs that he is inciting them for cross-voting,” Borah alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPPL AIUDF BJP Assam Rajya Sabha RS Polls
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp