Indian Air Force introduces paradigm shift to logistics management of fuel with fuel Card

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Marking a major shift in its ‘fuel supply’ logistics management the Indian Air Force has collaborated with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and introduced the ‘Fleet Card - Fuel on Move' for its varied fleet of vehicles. This step is seen to enhance rapid mobility of required forces and also improve operational tasks.

The Indian Air Force on Monday said, ‘Fleet Card', the energy security for IAF vehicles on move, was launched by the Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff at Headquarters Western Air Command, Subroto Park.” Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command and Mr. SM Vaidya Chairman IOCL were also present on the occasion.

The measure, besides having direct effects on the ability of the IAF to rapidly redeploy its forces depending on requirements, also will have several indirect effects towards enhancing the combat potential and efficient logistic management within, the IAF added.

This step of the IAF is in line with the Shekatkar Committee recommendations of improving the Teeth to Tail ratio with the Armed Forces. “Air warriors and other resources which are presently involved in fuel management within the IAF can now be re-allocated towards other operational tasks.” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

HQ Western Air Command was earmarked as lead agency in the implementation and execution of this innovative concept of "Fuel on Move". Availability of Fleet Card will permit the convoy to refuel at any IOCL fuel stations thus increasing the pace of movement and reducing the lead time for readiness at operational locations across the nation.

IAF apart from the aircraft operates all kinds of vehicles which includes the heavy trucks used to transfer Air Defence Equipment, Missiles and Radars. The buses, light motor vehicles etc are also included in its inventory.

Presently, IAF procures fuel from various agencies and stores as well as distributes the same within the Air Force establishments. Therefore, any mobility by road is constrained by the convoys having to necessarily stop at AF Stations for re-fuelling. With the advent of the Fleet Cards, IAF will be able to utilize the vast network of retail fuel distributors across the country to refuel its vehicles on the move.

The measure will greatly enhance rapid mobility of IAF forces across the country who can now take the shortest route between two places without being constrained by the requirement of routing through Military Stations for refueling.

Fuel Retailers, especially in far flung areas which have IAF presence are likely to greatly benefit from the move which will further help the local economies. Accounting of fuel will become much more efficient with paperwork being eliminated to a great extent. This is in line with the Governments' thrust towards Minimum Government- Maximum Governance. With the introduction of cards, reduction in paperwork towards accounting for, and settling dues will also help the IAF reduce its Carbon Footprint.