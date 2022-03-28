STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra home minister dismisses reports that CM Thackeray upset with him

During the recently-concluded budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, Fadnavis had said the MVA was hatching a conspiracy to frame some BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not upset with him, as claimed in certain quarters, over his reply to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' allegation that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was hatching a conspiracy to frame some leaders of the Opposition party.

Speaking to reporters here after he met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Walse Patil said Thackeray is not upset with him over any issue.

He said on the contrary Thackeray called him and congratulated him (over his reply to Fadnavis).

During the recently-concluded budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, Fadnavis had said the MVA was hatching a conspiracy to frame some BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases.

Walse Patil had in the Assembly announced a criminal investigation department (CID) probe into the matter.

Thackeray reportedly expressed his displeasure over the issue in the cabinet meeting held last Wednesday.

"The chief minister is not upset over any issue. Everyone has his/her style (of expression). The chief minister is not upset. Rather he had called and congratulated me," Walse Patil said.

The home minister said this issue didn't crop up during his meeting with Pawar.

Walse Patil also dismissed BJP's allegation that IPS officer Sanjay Pandey was appointed as Mumbai police commissioner to frame BJP leaders.

"I have clearly said that nobody has been appointed to take revenge. There was no discussion on this in today's meeting (with Pawar)," the minister said, adding that he discussed "some public issues" during the meeting.

Dilip Walse Patil Uddhav Thackeray NCP Maha Vikas Aghadi Devendra Fadnavis
