STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata holds meeting with representatives of hill parties, says GTA polls to be held soon

The GJM, at the meeting, dropped its long-standing demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland and instead sought a political solution within the state.

Published: 28th March 2022 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DARJEELING: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met representatives of the various hill parties in Darjeeling and said elections to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) would be held soon.

Banerjee, who is on a five-day visit to North Bengal, presided over a meeting with representatives of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha during the day, following which she called for the establishment of a three-tier panchayat system and a new GTA body in the Hills.

"All hill parties have agreed to GTA elections. Only the GJM has expressed other views. We want there to be a three-tier panchayat system and a new GTA body. The Centre has been requested to implement the three-tier rural body system. I want the GTA polls to be held in May-June," she told reporters.

The GJM, at the meeting, dropped its long-standing demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland and instead sought a political solution within the state.

"We have said that GTA elections should be held only after a political solution is reached. We want to stay within West Bengal, but there is a need for greater autonomy," he said.

The GTA, an autonomous district council formed in June 2011, held its first election the year after, with Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) bagging majority of the seats.

Polls to the council, however, have been pending since 2017, following a 104 day-long strike by the GJM, which had then accused the TMC government of trying to "wipe out" the Gorkha identity.

The strike also led to a split in the GJM, with Binay Tamang, his deputy, taking over the reins.

Gurung and his loyalists were expelled from the party.

In October 2020, however, Gurung, who had aligned with the BJP, pledged support for the TMC ahead of the assembly polls.

Tamang joined the TMC in December last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha Gorkha Janmukti Morcha
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp