STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP to be first to offer MBBS course in Hindi

The books for the MBBS education in Hindi are being readied and the new Hindi based system will commence.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is set to become the first state in India to impart medical education in Hindi medium.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday, “This year, MP will become the first state to start the MBBS course in Hindi.

The books for the MBBS education in Hindi are being readied and the new Hindi based system will commence. It will soon be followed in engineering education and other professional courses. This new system will help remove inferiority complex among our students from middle class and lower economic class who come from Hindi speaking backgrounds.”

The ‘CM Sanjeevani Clinic’ for urban areas  with a housing population of 25,000 will also be launched soon. “The first of such clinics will commence operations from April 22 and within a year every urban local body will have them,” said the chief minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBSE Hindi NJP Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp