MP to be first to offer MBBS course in Hindi

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is set to become the first state in India to impart medical education in Hindi medium.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday, “This year, MP will become the first state to start the MBBS course in Hindi.

The books for the MBBS education in Hindi are being readied and the new Hindi based system will commence. It will soon be followed in engineering education and other professional courses. This new system will help remove inferiority complex among our students from middle class and lower economic class who come from Hindi speaking backgrounds.”

The ‘CM Sanjeevani Clinic’ for urban areas with a housing population of 25,000 will also be launched soon. “The first of such clinics will commence operations from April 22 and within a year every urban local body will have them,” said the chief minister.