Open doors of legal aid to all: Justice Lalit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit of the Supreme Court and the executive chairman of the NALSA has appealed legal practitioners and authorities to “open the doors of legal aid for unrepresented persons by giving quality legal aid services”.

While addressing the judges, lawyers and legal services providers at a state-level conference ‘Early access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand Justice’ on Saturday, he urged for early access to justice and quality legal aid to the arrested persons.

“At every possible stage the person must have the advantage or the benefit of qualified legal assistance and the legal services authorities are meant to facilitate the said mechanism,” he said.