Patel slammed for Yogi-Modi remark    

Published: 28th March 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  “No one can break the Modi-Yogi jodi (pair), and no one has been able to become the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive time. This is the first time a BJP chief minister has formed the government in UP for the second time,” said Uttar Pradesh Governer Anandiben Patel in Gujarat on Sunday She was speaking after presiding over the earth-breaking ceremony of the Kiran Medical college at Surat district.

Meanwhile, the UP Governor’s statement was strongly opposed by the Gujarat Congress. According to party spokesperson Manish Doshi, “Both the Governor and the President of India are constitutional posts and the person holding the post should maintain the dignity of the post. A person sitting in this position, even if he/she belongs to a political party, should do away with political statements.”

Incidentally, political analysts are also linking Anandiben’s statement with the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.  Dilip Patel, a political analyst, said, “One thing to remember is that Anandiben is a sharp politician who never states without a reason. After Bhupendra Patel’s regime came to power, the clout of Anandiben has increased and anyone here can feel it.”

“So her Modi-Yogi account means that she believes that the C R Patil (state BJP chief)-Bhupendra Patel pair will mean similar connotations for the polls in Gujarat,” he said. 
 

