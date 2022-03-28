Some people may choose AAP over Congress: Gujarat CM on Opposition space in state

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Expressing confidence that the BJP will win the Gujarat assembly polls again, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and policies have led to shrinking of the opposition space in the state though some may choose the AAP over the Congress.

Underlining that the state's finances are in good shape, Patel said in the long run the AAP's culture of freebies is not good for the state and society as well.

Interacting with a select group of journalists, Patel said the BJP is in a strong position in the state and is continuously engaging with the people.

When asked about the prospects of the AAP in the assembly polls due in December this year, Patel said, "See, in democracy every party has the right to contest elections. But please understand that the BJP is functioning consistently with the same intensity, engaging with people and staying with them."

"On the back of Prime Minister Modi's rising popularity and his pro-people policies, the BJP is in a strong position in Gujarat and the opposition space is shrinking, so in that space some people might choose the AAP over the Congress," Patel said.

Citing the BJP's performance in local elections, he said this time the party even got a clear majority in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation after a very long time.

There is a very good coordination between the government and the organisation, which has ensured effective delivery of all welfare schemes on the ground.

On the question of freebies offered by the AAP in various elections, Patel said it is not good for the state's economy and society in the long run.

"This AAP's culture of freebies is not good for the state's economy and overall society. I think it is the responsibility of the AAP as a political outfit to refrain from such practices. As far as Gujarat is concerned, our fiscal deficit is at 1.6 per cent and we focus on overall development and growth of the state," he said.

Asked if some senior MLAs would be dropped during ticket distribution, Patel said in the BJP everyone is a worker first.

"See, in BJP no one's ticket to contest elections is permanent, not even of chief minister. Everyone is a party worker first and has to work for the organisation and the society at large," he said.

When pointed out that he is holding the same post which Modi once held, Patel said there is only one Modi and no one can match him.

"Please understand one thing, we have to take forward the good work initiated by Narendra bhai under his guidance and leadership. But there is only one Narendra Modi and no one can match him in the entire world," he said.

On a question on minorities in Gujarat, Patel said the state government is for the entire society, and its policies are drafted for everyone and no one can tamper with these.

Gujarat is scheduled to go to polls in December this year.

In September last year, Patel was chosen as Gujarat's chief minister succeeding Vijay Rupani.

Patel, 59, is MLA from the Ghatlodia assembly seat.

He won the seat in 2017 with a margin of over one lakh votes.

He hails from the Kadva sub-caste of the influential Patidar community of Gujarat.

In the past he had held the positions of president of Memnagar Municipality in Ahmedabad and standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.