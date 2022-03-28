STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speaker suspends 5 BJP MLAs after clash on Bengal assembly floor over Birbhum violence

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

Published: 28th March 2022 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

LoP Suvendu Adhikari demanding action. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Agencies

KOLKATA: Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly on Monday following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.

The other BJP MLAs who have been suspended include Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh, Narahari Mahato and Dipak Barman. The MLAs were suspended until further notice.

The BJP MLAs further held a protest march outside the Assembly.

"The same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs and their police. We will march against this at 2 pm today. I will write my complaint to the Speaker demanding action as per the rules. We need the Centre's intervention," Suvendu Adhikari said.

"The Opposition demanded discussion over law and order on the last day at least but the government declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs," he added.

This came after the assembly plunged into pandemonium as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. He also said that some Trinamool Congress legislators were injured during the scuffle that took place inside the House.

As many as nine people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ninth victim was a woman who had suffered burns in the petrol bomb attack in Bogtui village. She died in a hospital on Monday.

Out of the nine deceased, seven are women and two are children.

"The woman, Najema Bibi, who died today, had nearly 65 per cent burn injuries. Her condition deteriorated last night following which she was put on ventilation in the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital.
She finally succumbed to her injuries this morning," a police officer said.

Three persons, including a boy, are still undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

ALSO READ | Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption spawned by illegal sand mining

(ANI and PTI reports were merged for this story).

