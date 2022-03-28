STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Special Operations Division finetunes capabilities

“The integration of the special forces’ troops of the Army, Navy and the Air Force is in its mature stage to reach the specialised levels,” said a source.

Published: 28th March 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s elite Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD) combatants have got busy fine-tuning operational procedures and tactics and are carrying out exercises in diverse terrains including Siliguri Corridor, where the simulation included the seizure of enemy objectives by “going behind the enemy lines”.

AFSOD commandos of Indian armed
forces conduct an airborne exercise

“The integration of the special forces’ troops of the Army, Navy and the Air Force is in its mature stage to reach the specialised levels,” said a source. In March alone the Army carried out a couple of airborne exercises covering various terrains including the sensitive Siliguri Corridor.

“The exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques, insertion, surveillance and targeting practices and seizing of key objectives by going behind enemy lines,” another source said. “Around 600 paratroopers of the Airborne Rapid Response team carried out drops near the Siliguri Corridor on March 24 and 25,” added the source.

The troops of the same division had also conducted an airborne exercise in peninsular India. “The AFSOD practiced their aerial insertion capabilities and rapid response anywhere on the mainland and islands, in an airborne exercise in peninsular India on March 14 and 15,” the source said.

Talking about the specialised troops, Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd), a Parachute Regiment veteran, said the exercises help in capability-building and capacity-enhancement. “These specialised troops are important element used to offset the war scenarios by creating decision dilemmas in the enemy hierarchy.” 
The AFSOD started war-gaming last year on specialised scenarios with an aim to develop common drills and operating procedures.

The combined force
AFSOD consists of special forces commandos from the Parachute Regiment of the Army, MARCOS of the Navy and the Garud Commandos of the Air Force

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AFSOD India Army Air Force Navy
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp