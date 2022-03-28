Trilateral with Israel & UAE could boost trade to $110 billion by 2030

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The trilateral of India, Israel and the UAE is likely to get a boost with the upcoming visit of Israel PM Naftali Bennett to India on April 3. Israel’s former ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka, who was instrumental in bringing together this trilateral, is expected to be a part of the Israeli delegation that will come to India with PM Bennett. Malka is now Israel’s Director General at the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

The trilateral, signed in May last year, took off with an Israeli company (Ecoppia) providing the technology for producing a water-free robotic solar cleaning technology in India, for a project in the UAE. Ecoppia, which has over 2,700 MW global projects in its portfolio, claims its innovative water-free robots can help arid regions to achieve optimal productivity and save water.

The trilateral was signed in the UAE with the support of International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC). “The confluence of Israeli technology, manufactured in India and imported from India to UAE for the benefit of its citizens, has potential,” Malka had said during the signing of the trilateral.

The trilateral can boost the trade among the three nations to $110 billion by 2030. India with its strengths, UAE with investments and Israel with its technical know-how can bring onboard immense opportunities for innovation and technology.

“This particular tripartite relationship shows tremendous potential, not only for the three nations involved, but also for multilateral cooperation with other countries,” according to the MEA. During a summit February 18, the UAE and India sealed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to increase annual bilateral trade from $60 billion to $115 billion over the next five years.