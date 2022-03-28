Uttarakhand tops nine Himalayan states in financial cyber crimes

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has managed to stay on top among nine Indian Himalayan states when it comes to frauds related to bank and crimes conning people through internet banking.

State government officials said that due to prolific use of internet banking and lack of awareness such crimes have spiked in Uttarakhand.

Ajay Singh, senior superintendent of police, Special Task Force said, "We have run campaigns and worked diligently to check and mitigation of such crimes. Total amount of Rs 1.75 Crores have been recovered and mire than 5000 complaints have been looked into."

Total 775 such crimes were committed in last four years in Uttarakhand followed by 284 in Himachal, 188 in Tripura, 101 in Arunachal Pradesh, 77 in Meghalaya, 70 in Nagaland, 48 in Sikkim, 46 in Manipur and 16 in Mizoram.

In financial year 2018-19 total 128 such crimes were reported with losses of people amounting to Rs 53 lakh followed by 206 cases in 2019-20 with people losing Rs 87 lakhs, 251 cases in 2020-21 with loss of Rs 1.68 Crore and 190 cases in 2021-22 with loss of Rs 68 lakh till December 31.

Himachal following Uttarakhand ranks second in terms of such financial crimes with 27 such crimes in financial year 2018-19 followed by 109 in 2019-20, 105 in 2020-21 and 43 in 2021-22.

Tripura ranks third with nine such crimes in financial year 2018-19 followed by 121 in 2019-20, 53 in 2020-21 and five in 2021-22.

Arunachal Pradesh ranks fourth with one such crime in financial year 2018-19 followed by 25 in 2019-20, 71 in 2020-21 and four in 2021-22.

Meghalaya ranks fifth with 12 such crimes in financial year 2018-19 followed by 31 in 2019-20, 23 in 2020-21 and 11 in 2021-22.

Nagaland ranks sixth with three such crimes in financial year 2018-19 followed by 32 in 2019-20, 21 in 2020-21 and four in 2021-22.

Sikkim ranks seventh with four such crimes in financial year 2018-19 followed by 20 in 2019-20, 17 in 2020-21 and seven in 2021-22.

Manipur ranks eighth with eight such crimes in financial year 2018-19 followed by eight in 2019-20, 25 in 2020-21 and five in 2021-22.

Mizoram ranks ninth with five such crimes in financial year 2018-19 followed by nine in 2019-20, zero in 2020-21 and two in 2021-22.