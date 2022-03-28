STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Youth should be given priority, encouragement in Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

He said today's youth are unaware of Congress' contribution to the country and it was important to educate them about the past.

Published: 28th March 2022 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called upon the party leadership to give priority and encouragement to youth in the outfit.

He said today's youth are unaware of Congress' contribution to the country and it was important to educate them about the past.

"I want to say one thing, we have to give priority to youth today. Surjewala saab (Congress General Secretary and AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala), the youth should get utmost encouragement in the party," Kharge said.

Addressing party workers and supporters here, he pointed out that Gopal Krishna Gokhale had become AICC president at the age of 39, Rajiv Gandhi at 41, Indira Gandhi at 42, and Subash Chandra Boase at 41.

"When AICC people could go to big positions at the age of 41, 40, 39, can't we place youth at good positions in the state and give powers to them to take the party's ideologies, policies and work to the people? Bringing forward youth is important for this," he added.

The veteran Congress leader was speaking at an event, where senior legislator and former minister M B Patil took charge as chairperson of the campaign committee of the Karnataka Congress.

His statement gains significance, with assembly polls next year, in which the party is aiming to come back to power.

Noting that he became city president of the party and MLA at the age of 27 and minister at 30, Kharge said the times then were different, adding, that it is now time to repeat the same and give opportunity to the youth and get work extracted from them.

Observing that there are certain issues concerning the membership drive of the Congress, he advised leaders to rectify it and strengthen the party.

Further, highlighting that people today are unaware of Congress' programmes and work, Kharge said, "Youth today are questioning our contribution. They are doing it, as they got freedom easily, got programmes easily. Medical colleges, engineering colleges, AIIMS, IIT. They are today standing against us. We have to inform them (the facts) and make them aware."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Mallikarjun Kharge
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp