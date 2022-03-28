Youth should be given priority, encouragement in Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called upon the party leadership to give priority and encouragement to youth in the outfit.

He said today's youth are unaware of Congress' contribution to the country and it was important to educate them about the past.

"I want to say one thing, we have to give priority to youth today. Surjewala saab (Congress General Secretary and AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala), the youth should get utmost encouragement in the party," Kharge said.

Addressing party workers and supporters here, he pointed out that Gopal Krishna Gokhale had become AICC president at the age of 39, Rajiv Gandhi at 41, Indira Gandhi at 42, and Subash Chandra Boase at 41.

"When AICC people could go to big positions at the age of 41, 40, 39, can't we place youth at good positions in the state and give powers to them to take the party's ideologies, policies and work to the people? Bringing forward youth is important for this," he added.

The veteran Congress leader was speaking at an event, where senior legislator and former minister M B Patil took charge as chairperson of the campaign committee of the Karnataka Congress.

His statement gains significance, with assembly polls next year, in which the party is aiming to come back to power.

Noting that he became city president of the party and MLA at the age of 27 and minister at 30, Kharge said the times then were different, adding, that it is now time to repeat the same and give opportunity to the youth and get work extracted from them.

Observing that there are certain issues concerning the membership drive of the Congress, he advised leaders to rectify it and strengthen the party.

Further, highlighting that people today are unaware of Congress' programmes and work, Kharge said, "Youth today are questioning our contribution. They are doing it, as they got freedom easily, got programmes easily. Medical colleges, engineering colleges, AIIMS, IIT. They are today standing against us. We have to inform them (the facts) and make them aware."