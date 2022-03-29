STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abettors of disintegration and disharmony waive tax for 'The Kashmir Files': Tharoor

'The Kashmir Files', which has found support from the BJP but has been described as "one-sided and communal" by detractors, has been given tax-free status by many BJP-ruled states.

Published: 29th March 2022 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Advocates of national integration waived entertainment tax for 'Amar Akbar Anthony' while the "abettors of disintegration and disharmony" waive it for 'The Kashmir Files', Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday.

He stressed that tax incentives reflect the direction in which the government wants society to go.

Responding to a Twitter post that said that earlier films promoting Hindu-Muslim unity were made tax-free and now those that can cause riots were being given that status, Tharoor tweeted, "Yes, let us have no doubt that tax incentives reflect the direction in which the government wants our society to go.

" "'National integration' advocates waived entertainment tax for 'Amar Akbar Anthony', the abettors of disintegration and disharmony waive it for 'Kashmir Files'," he tweeted.

Amar Akbar Anthony is a 1977 film directed and produced by Manmohan Desai in which Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starred in lead roles.

Produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

