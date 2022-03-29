Armed forces carrying out comprehensive review of security at China, Pakistan borders

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A comprehensive tri-service review is being carried out by senior commanders of the Armed Forces, with the Indian Army Chief set to review the deployment of formations along the borders.

A source in the security establishment told TNIE on Tuesday, “General MM Naravane is scheduled to visit the headquarters of the Lucknow based Central Command on Wednesday, where he will preside over deliberations on wide-ranging subjects concerning military preparedness.”

The all-encompassing review of the overall security situation was initiated at Lucknow on Tuesday. “Senior Army, Navy and Air Force officers are attending a series of discussions focused on reviewing the current international and regional environment with a view to progressively increase our own capabilities through force level optimisation, technology adoption, induction of force multipliers, as also modernisation and improvement of infrastructure,” the source added.

The top echelons of the Army's Northern, Western, Central and Eastern Commands, as well as senior commanders of the Air Force including those from the Western, Central and Eastern Air Commands are attending. “From the navy, officers of the pertinent branches from the Eastern and Western Naval Commands are attending the review,” the source added.

India and China are involved in a protracted standoff with more than 50,000 fully armed troops deployed in eastern Ladakh since May 2020. Subsequently, 15 Corps Commanders level meetings have taken place and there has been disengagement at a few points. But the standoffs at Hot Spring, Demchok and Depsang areas are yet to get resolved.

Both China and Pakistan have beefed up their defence infrastructures along the respective border areas.

The deployment of Indian Army formations along the Western and Northern borders while they are transitioning from winter to summer posture is also part of the review to be carried out under the chairmanship of the Army Chief.

During summers, the passes in the high altitude areas open and mobility gets easy for the Chinese Army keeping the plateau on their side of the Himalayan ranges which cover the entire 3488-kilometre Line of Actual Control dividing India and China.

Amid the amassing of soldiers and military equipment on the Chinese side, India has already carried out reorientation and reorganisation of the order of battle towards the borders along China and Pakistan. This includes the strike elements of the Indian Army.

“Operational readiness of troops and equipment to match strategy and tactics is also being reviewed to respond to the emerging threats and challenges,” said the source.

Keeping in mind the Russia-Ukraine conflict and dynamics of relations changing at the international levels, India has to be ready to deal with the possible future scenarios and war-game them to get ready for every possibility, said the source, adding that a close watch is being kept on the China and Pakistan front.