STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar: Left out in the cold, now Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani gets a call from JDU

Three MLAs of Sahani's party recently joined the BJP. With this, the number of BJP MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly rose to 77.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani (Photo | ANI)

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani (Photo | ANI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The Janata Dal United (JDU), which is part of the ruling NDA in Bihar, on Tuesday invited Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani to join the party if he is willing.

Sahani's political career is in the doldrums after he was dropped from the state cabinet as the minister for fisheries and animal husbandry. He was also expelled from the NDA.

Talking to a private news channel, JDU spokesperson Madhav Anand said the door for the VIP supremo Sahani is open in the JDU. “He may work with us as a leader or worker of the party,” he said.

Three MLAs of Sahani's party recently joined the BJP. With this, the number of BJP MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly rose to 77.

Anand said if Sahani wished he may merge his party with the JDU. At present, the VIP has no legislator in the state assembly. Moreover, his term as MLC will come to an end in July this year. “He has no political stake right now,” the JDU leader pointed out.

Earlier, Congress legislator party chief Ajit Sharma had offered Sahani to join the grand old party. However, Sahani didn't react to his offer and said that he would continue to fight for the rights of the people belonging to the fishermen community.

ALSO READ | Axe falls on Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani at BJP’s behest

Sahani was sacked from the cabinet on Monday at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) apparently following his attacks on prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The JDU spokesperson Anand said VIP was accommodated by the BJP under the seat-sharing formula among the constituents of the NDA in Bihar. 

“Once dumped by the BJP, the VIP is no more an ally of the NDA in the state,” he clarified. He, however, hoped that Sahani will consider the proposal if he wanted to render his service to the people of Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Sahani lashed out at the BJP for putting his political career at stake. “But I will not bow down and continue my fight for the rights of the people of my community,” he told the media.

On the contrary, he has been soft toward chief minister Nitish Kumar, who sacked him from the cabinet. Moreover, he thanked Nitish for giving him an opportunity to serve the people under his leadership. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Mukesh Sahani NDA in Bihar Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp