Birbhum killings: CBI questions benched Bengal police officers again

Published: 29th March 2022 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum

The incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

RAMPURHAT: The CBI on Tuesday questioned former Rampurhat sub-divisional police officer Shayan Ahmed and inspector in charge of local police station Tridip Pramanik for the second time in two days in connection with its investigation into the Birbhum carnage, an official said.

Ahmed was sent on compulsory waiting while Pramanik was suspended by the authorities following the incident of March 21 night in which nine people were burnt to death by unknown miscreants as a suspected fallout of the murder of a local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The two were questioned by the CBI on Monday also.

"The SDPO and the IC were asked to give details of the incident. Their answers were recorded," the CBI official said.

Sleuths of the central agency also questioned Mihilal Sheikh, who lost seven of his family members in the carnage at Bogtui village near Rampurhat town, besides the husband of Najema Bibi, who was injured in the incident and died in a hospital on Monday.

Another team of CBI officers again visited the damaged houses in Bogtui village and collected samples.

A separate team of the agency went to Bataspur village where some of the family members of those killed in the carnage had fled and spoke to them as a part of the investigation, the official said.

The CBI is investigating the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

Earlier it was probed by an SIT formed by the West Bengal government.

