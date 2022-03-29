‘BJP has no challenger in Gujarat election’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

Buoyed after retaining power in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, the BJP is gearing up to face the Gujarat Assembly polls and win power for the seventh consecutive term in the western state. Speaking to Rajesh Thakur, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel exudes confidence that the party faces no challenge in the state and his government’s development works will help the party retain power.

After winning elections in four states, the BJP is eyeing Gujarat polls. What are the challenges faced by your party, especially from Congress and AAP?

The BJP faces no challenges in the upcoming Assembly election because what we have done for development speaks itself and the people are well aware of this. Be it the time of Covid-19 pandemic or other pressing issues, the only party that has stood with the people is the BJP. The reality is that we foresee no challenge. When we work, we don’t bother about election results.

The BJP has set a widely acclaimed development model called ‘Gujarat Model’. When I took over as CM in 2021, it was speculated that AAP would win Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls. But what happened then? The BJP won 41 out of 44 seats. That is the result of our works done for the people. In democracy, any party can go anywhere to fight elections, but it is the collective wisdom of people of a state that decides the results. The collective wisdom of the people of Gujarat is with the BJP.

A good number of fresh and young faces have been inducted in your cabinet. Will there be a priority in ticket-distribution for the youth in the upcoming elections?

Ours is a party which is run through a systematical democratic way. Even the chief minister in my party cannot say his ticket is confirmed. Whatever decision my party takes, it is gladly accepted. That’s all.

With what issues will your party go to the polls this time in Gujarat?

The BJP government is working to ensure benefits of all schemes reach every person. Among the many development works, we are focusing on bigger exploration of green energy. In this context, we have recently signed an MoU of `104.04 billion with the Suzuki Motor Corporation for manufacturing of electric vehicles and BEV batteries.

An MoU of `5,955 lakh crore with Reliance Industries Ltd has also been signed by the Gujarat government. This will create 10 lakh direct and indirect employments in the state. To make Gujarat carbon-fee, the Reliance Industries Ltd will set up 100GW renewal energy power plant and develop hydrogen ecosystem.

Other parties are offering freebies ahead of the election. Do you think this will pose challenge?

I am a positive-thinking man. I don’t work to defeat anyone but work for the people and win the election. The BJP is not a party which has come into existence only for contesting elections. We can also announce freebies but we do good governance maintaining a balance of budget and financial foresightedness. Had we indulged in freebies politics, our deficit would also have gone up like Rajasthan and some other states.