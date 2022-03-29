STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP targets Uddhav over restrictions during 'Gudhi Padwa'; Savarkar Memorial appeals people to fly 'Hindu flag' on houses

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, BJP leader Ashish Shelar alleged that whenever it comes to Hindu festivals, 'it seems the chief minister's hand gets paralysed.'

Published: 29th March 2022 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the possibility of restrictions on the public celebration of festivals like `Gudhi Padwa' (Marathi new year) that falls on April 2.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP leader Ashish Shelar alleged that whenever it comes to Hindu festivals, "it seems the chief minister's hand gets paralysed."

"Padwa is on April 2 and Ram Navami on April 10. Hindus should be allowed to take out processions on both the days. These are auspicious occasions for us," he said.

The state government has already issued prohibitory orders from March 10 to April 8 citing apprehension of terrorist attacks.

Taking exception to Shelar's comments about Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said, "Shelar's brain seems to have been paralysed as he wants to be president of the state BJP. I warn him that if he continues to make such comments, Sena workers will not tolerate it for long."

The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Memorial, an organization dedicated to the memory of Hindutva icon and freedom fighter V D Savarkar, has appealed people to put up a "Hindu flag" over their houses during 'Gudhi Padwa'.

Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, falls on April 2 this year.

In a statement, the organization said flags in different sizes are available at its offices at Dadar, Mumbai, and in Pune.

